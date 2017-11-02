Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Welcome First Child Together
Kevin Hart is now a daddy times three!
Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, welcomed their first child together, a son named Kenzo, early Tuesday morning.
"God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ....He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts," the actor tweeted.
Baby Kenzo joins Hart’s kids from his first marriage, 12-year-old Heaven and 10-year-old Hendrix. The happy couple revealed their new son’s name during an elaborate safari-themed baby shower.
The family experienced a false alarm earlier this month after Hart suddenly canceled a radio interview because he said his wife was in labor.
"No labor yet guys....false alarm," Hart tweeted shortly after to his fans. "We are getting close tho. Waiting patiently for the arrival of our little man!!! #Harts.
Hart joked with ET’s Kevin Frazier at his HartBeat Weekend charity event in Las Vegas that he’s going to be a “thug dad.” The Jumanji star claimed he won’t be changing diapers or crying in the delivery room, but he did admit to already owning a BabyBjorn carrier.
"I'm definitely going to rock that. My whole thing is being a cool dad," he explained. "I'm also thinking about inventing those hip pouches... where the baby could just be in this thing on my hip and I can chill. I just throw the baby on the hip, so that way I don't really [have] to do nothing with my hands."
"I'm just being different. My thing is as a thug dad, you got to learn how to mix it up," he added.
Hart and Parrish were married in August 2016 in an outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The couple announced the news that they were expecting with a sweet Mother’s Day post that revealed Parrish’s tiny baby bump, which they captioned, “It’s a boy.”
The Hart family weathered a difficult summer after the 38-year-old comedian was targeted in an alleged failed extortion plot. Hart apologized for his “bad error and judgment” and the family moved past the difficult times together.
Earlier this year, Hart opened up about the possibility of having more kids, confessing that "it's about having the patience to deal with another kid."
"See, my kids are old enough where I can say, 'Go do something,' and they go do something. I gotta make sure I have the patience to follow a baby. As a dad, it's everything," he explained.
“I'm over here struggling with my levels of cool now,” he continued, gushing about how he’s loved watching his older children grow up. “[Hendrix] is not the little kid anymore. He's starting to understand how to do things on his own and he’s asking for certain things... It was definitely a proud moment for me to see and realize that he is growing up to be a young version of me."
Let’s hope Hart is prepared for two mini-mes running around!
Congratulations to the Hart family!
