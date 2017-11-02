Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Welcome First Child Together

Baby Kenzo joins Hart’s kids from his first marriage, 12-year-old Heaven and 10-year-old Hendrix. The happy couple revealed their new son’s name during an elaborate safari-themed baby shower.

The family experienced a false alarm earlier this month after Hart suddenly canceled a radio interview because he said his wife was in labor.

"No labor yet guys....false alarm," Hart tweeted shortly after to his fans. "We are getting close tho. Waiting patiently for the arrival of our little man!!! #Harts.