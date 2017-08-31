Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Enjoy a Cute Date Night - See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish love their date nights!
The 38-year-old actor and his glowing pregnant wife stepped out for a nice dinner on Wednesday night and looked happier than ever.
Parrish looked gorgeous in a black-and-white printed maxi dress and top knot, showing off her growing baby bump alongside her hubby.
" #aboutlastnight 💋 #HARTS 💜," the mother-to-be captioned her adorable Instagram shot. Hart also shared his own picture of the two, sitting down at dinner.
The couple is getting ready for the arrival of their first baby together. Earlier this month, the two celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
