Kevin Hart Apologizes to His Wife and Kids For 'Bad Error and Judgement': 'I Got To Do Better'

In July, the Jumanji star faced persistent cheating allegations, after photos and video surfaced of him with other women outside of a Miami Beach hotel. Hart had previously denied he was unfaithful, telling ET's Kevin Frazier, "It's absolutely not true." He also posted a handful of Instagram Stories laughing off the cheating claims.

While the comedian doesn't say exactly why he is apologizing in the new Instagram post, he does admit to hurting "the people closest to me."

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions, and recently I didn’t," Hart says in the video. "I'm not perfect and I'm not gonna sit up here and say that I am, or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know I'm gonna hurt the people closest to me, who I've talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids."

"It's a sh*tty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behavior," he continues. "At the end of the day, I just simply got to do better. But I'm also not gonna allow a person to have financial gain off my mistakes. In this particular situation, that's what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes."

