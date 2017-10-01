Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Throw Adorable Lion-Themed Baby Shower, Announce Baby Boy's Name
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, revealed the name of their forthcoming baby boy while celebrating at their lion-themed baby shower on Sunday.
The couple hosted the festive gathering at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, California, and had a custom social filter, announcing that they're naming their son Kenzo.
The name appeared in almost all the videos and pics the expectant parents shared to their Instagram story during the party, where they documented a lot of the fun celebration.
The baby shower itself was safari-inspired, with a wild animal motif playing a big part in the décor as well as the games that couple's family and friends competed in.
Even their puppy got in the spirit, with a fake furry mane wrapped around its head to give it a "King of the Jungle" look.
In a video Hart posted he jokingly explained, "We couldn't afford a lion, so we just got a dog and put the thing around the dog. It's still ballin', it's just on a budget."
The excited couple are getting ready to welcome their first child together in just over a month. Hart also has two kids -- 12-year-old Heaven and 9-year-old Hendrix -- whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart.
The exciting, light-hearted celebration comes weeks after Hart became the target of an alleged extortion racket and cheating scandal that rocked his marriage.
A source close to Parrish spoke with ET last week and said that Parrish was mad at her husband for his alleged involvement, but that she's "keeping her family together" and is "going to stand by him."