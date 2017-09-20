Kevin Hart Extortion Scandal: Woman Involved Says She Is Also a Victim, Did Not Attempt to Extort Him
The woman who is alleging to have spent time with Kevin Hart in his hotel room last month in Las Vegas is telling her side of the story.
Days after the comedian's rep released a statement to ET alleging that "someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt," Montia Sabbag held a press conference with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, denying that she attempted to extort Hart.
"I was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago," Sabbag claimed on Wednesday before addressing the "lies written about me."
"I'm not a stripper," she said calmly. "I have not broken any laws."
Before handing the floor to Bloom, Sabbag told reporters, "I'm truly sorry for any involvement I had in this."
Bloom further denied that her client had anything to do with a failed extortion attempt, and insisted that Sabbag is "not asking for a cent from Kevin Hart."
"We are not suing him," Bloom continued. "We are not making any claims against him."
Bloom told reporters that Sabbag was "the victim of multiple felonies," alleging that someone "snuck cameras" into Hart's hotel room and secretly recorded the 38-year-old actor with Sabbag.
"It is a crime to put a camera in a private place," Bloom said of the alleged "bedroom images."
"Kevin Hart appears to be the victim of this criminal just as Montia is the victim of this criminal," she lamented. "We will go to authorities immediately to report this matter."
Bloom went on to say that her client would not be taking a lie detector test.
Also on Wednesday, a source close to Hart told ET that the Jumanji star and his team are "just riding out the storm right now."
Sabbag's press conference comes just a few days after Hart posted a video apologizing to his wife and two children for having "bad error and judgment."
A source close to Hart also told ET on Sunday that he's doing "OK" amid all the drama. "The most important thing right now is his family," the source noted. "He needs to keep his family together."