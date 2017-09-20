Kevin Hart Extortion Scandal: Woman Involved Says She Is Also a Victim, Did Not Attempt to Extort Him

The woman who is alleging to have spent time with Kevin Hart in his hotel room last month in Las Vegas is telling her side of the story.

Days after the comedian's rep released a statement to ET alleging that "someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt," Montia Sabbag held a press conference with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, denying that she attempted to extort Hart.

"I was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago," Sabbag claimed on Wednesday before addressing the "lies written about me."