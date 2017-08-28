Kevin Hart Gives $25K to Victims of Hurricane Harvey, Asks His Famous Friends to Donate

Kevin Hart is challenging celebrities to step up and help out in the relief efforts of those in Houston, Texas, that were affected by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old comedian announced in a video posted to Instagram that he had donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross and was asking celebrities including Beyonce, JAY-Z, Justin Timberlake, Dwayne Johnson and Jerry Seinfeld to do the same.