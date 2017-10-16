Kevin Hart Mocks His Recent Cheating Scandals in Promo For 'Irresponsible Tour' -- Watch
Kevin Hart can't take the stage again without addressing the elephant in the room.
The 38-year-old comedian addresses his recent cheating and extortion scandals in a promo for his upcoming Irresponsible Tour.
"You've been behaving like a miscreant!" Hart says to himself while having an argument with a bunch of other Kevin Harts on a tour bus, responding to himself, "Give me one example of me being irresponsible?"
"We're talking about you in that car with that girl in Miami!" another Hart says, to which he responds, "I don't even know who she is!"
MORE: Kevin Hart Shares Photo of Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish, Says the Hateful Comments 'Don't Faze' Him
Hart is referring to photos that surfaced in July of the comedian apparently in a car at 5 a.m. with a woman, sparking cheating allegations.
"It's absolutely not true," Hart told ET's Kevin Frazier of the allegations at the time. "It's Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early."
"What about that girl in Las Vegas?" another Hart asks in the promo, this time referring to the failed extortion attempt of an alleged video that was shopped around, which allegedly depicted Hart and a woman in a Vegas hotel room in August. Days after, Hart apologized to his wife and kids on social media for exercising "bad error and judgment."
"F**k you man," Hart retorts in the video.
Watch the meta teaser below.
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Have 'Moved Past' Extortion Scandal, Source Says
This would not be the first time Hart has addressed personal transgressions on stage. In previous specials, Hart candidly owned up to infidelity with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.
Watch the video below for what's next for Hart and Parrish following the scandal.