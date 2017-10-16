Kevin Hart Mocks His Recent Cheating Scandals in Promo For 'Irresponsible Tour' -- Watch

Kevin Hart can't take the stage again without addressing the elephant in the room.

The 38-year-old comedian addresses his recent cheating and extortion scandals in a promo for his upcoming Irresponsible Tour.

"You've been behaving like a miscreant!" Hart says to himself while having an argument with a bunch of other Kevin Harts on a tour bus, responding to himself, "Give me one example of me being irresponsible?"

"We're talking about you in that car with that girl in Miami!" another Hart says, to which he responds, "I don't even know who she is!"