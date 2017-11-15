Kevin Hart Reveals Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish Had a 'False Alarm'

On a more serious note, Hart couldn't be more excited for his baby boy's arrival, whom they've decided to name Kenzo.

"You know, to have another addition to the family, especially a boy, the last name Hart lives on," he said. "It’s an amazing thing -- my third child. And it’s a time when you gotta look and be thankful for the blessings that you have, and more importantly, at the smiles I now get to see on a daily basis, you know. Both of my kids are excited, she’s excited. That’s the best thing for me. That’s the biggest gift that I could ask for. Nothing else comes close so, you know, we’re praying for a healthy delivery, healthy baby and I think smooth sailing from there on forth."

