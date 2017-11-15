Kevin Hart Reveals Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish Had a 'False Alarm'
Kevin Hart isn't a father of three just yet!
After the comedian suddenly canceled a radio interview with Power 95.3 on Wednesday morning because his manager said his wife, Eniko Parrish, was in labor, Hart later went on Twitter to announce that it was a false alarm.
"No labor yet guys....false alarm," Hart tweeted. "We are getting close tho. Waiting patiently for the arrival of our little man!!! #Harts."
Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Works Out While 9 Months Pregnant as Her Baby Boy Continues ‘Kicking Away’
The couple was still out and about as late as Monday, sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Clippers versus Philadelphia 76ers game at the Staples Center in L.A.
"I’m not sure where baby Zo went? LOL!" Parrish joked about her baby bump in an Instagram she shared from the night.
ET spoke with Hart earlier this month, when he said his wife was more than ready to give birth to their baby boy.
"She’s about to drop," Hart said. "My wife sneezes wrong, she’s gonna have that baby right now -- right now. She sneezes, that baby’s coming out."
Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Announce Baby Boy's Name at Adorable Lion-Themed Shower
On a more serious note, Hart couldn't be more excited for his baby boy's arrival, whom they've decided to name Kenzo.
"You know, to have another addition to the family, especially a boy, the last name Hart lives on," he said. "It’s an amazing thing -- my third child. And it’s a time when you gotta look and be thankful for the blessings that you have, and more importantly, at the smiles I now get to see on a daily basis, you know. Both of my kids are excited, she’s excited. That’s the best thing for me. That’s the biggest gift that I could ask for. Nothing else comes close so, you know, we’re praying for a healthy delivery, healthy baby and I think smooth sailing from there on forth."
