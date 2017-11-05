Kevin Hart Runs the NYC Marathon, Begs Wife Eniko Not To Give Birth Beforehand (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart is getting ready to welcome his son Kenzo any day now ... though preferably not this weekend!

ET spoke with the 38-year-old comedian on Saturday to talk about his exclusive underwear collection with Tommy John, where he also talked about running the New York City marathon on Sunday. Hart says his wife, Eniko Parrish, is a week and a half away from giving birth, and jokes that if their baby comes early, it might spoil his epic weekend plans.

"She’s about to drop," Hart says of Parrish. "My wife sneezes wrong, she’s gonna have that baby right now -- right now. She sneezes, that baby’s coming out. So, I just keep telling her, 'Hold it.' That’s what I keep telling her. 'Hold it!'"

"She’s trying to dance the baby out," he adds. "I told her to sit down. It can’t come out yet. I got two more things to do then that baby can come out. Don’t have this baby while I’m at this event, or I’m running this marathon. Don’t you do that. Because then I gotta stop everything and get back to the baby."