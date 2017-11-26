Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Photos of Newborn Son Kenzo: 'Feeling Beyond Blessed'

Kevin Hart is feeling the "morning vibes" with his new bundle of joy!

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share two sweet snaps of his newborn son, Kenzo Kash, who was born at 1:45 a.m. early Tuesday morning to he and his wife, Eniko Parrish.

"Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful Sunday morning," Hart wrote alongside a photo of him cradling Kenzo in their safari-themed nursery. "Morning vibes with my little man."