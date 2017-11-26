Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Photos of Newborn Son Kenzo: 'Feeling Beyond Blessed'
Kevin Hart is feeling the "morning vibes" with his new bundle of joy!
The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share two sweet snaps of his newborn son, Kenzo Kash, who was born at 1:45 a.m. early Tuesday morning to he and his wife, Eniko Parrish.
"Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful Sunday morning," Hart wrote alongside a photo of him cradling Kenzo in their safari-themed nursery. "Morning vibes with my little man."
A few hours later, Parrish and Hart both posted the same black and white close-up of the baby boy's adorable face, including a poem expressing their hopes and dreams for little Kenzo.
"You are a miracle, our beautiful baby boy," they wrote. "We pray you'll always feel so safe and loved surrounded by our joy. For we are blessed to hold you close and feel your beating heart. The little life we hoped for, how wonderful you are."
Hart and Parrish continued, "We raise our hearts with praise and thanks, for you our little gift. May God's peace surround you as you wake and as you sleep, and may you grow to live and love and play your little part. In this world may your light shine and never be put out."
The comedian, who wed Parrish in August 2016 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, is also a father to 10-year-old Hendrix and 12-year-old Heaven from his first marriage.
For more on the happy couple's new addition, watch the video below.
