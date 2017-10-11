Kevin Hart Shares Photo of Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish, Says the Hateful Comments 'Don't Faze' Him

Kevin Hart had a message for his haters as he proclaimed on Instagram that his wife, Eniko Parrish, was his Woman Crush Wednesday.

The 38-year-old actor-comedian shared a photo of his pregnant spouse and praised her in the caption, writing: "Thanking God for this beautiful, strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today. You are truly amazing....Love you. #WCW #WCE#MyF**kingRib #Harts"

The sweet tribute to Parrish comes less than a month after Hart was allegedly part of a failed extortion attempt which was said to have involved a video of him and another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.