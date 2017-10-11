Kevin Hart Shares Photo of Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish, Says the Hateful Comments 'Don't Faze' Him
Kevin Hart had a message for his haters as he proclaimed on Instagram that his wife, Eniko Parrish, was his Woman Crush Wednesday.
The 38-year-old actor-comedian shared a photo of his pregnant spouse and praised her in the caption, writing: "Thanking God for this beautiful, strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today. You are truly amazing....Love you. #WCW #WCE#MyF**kingRib #Harts"
The sweet tribute to Parrish comes less than a month after Hart was allegedly part of a failed extortion attempt which was said to have involved a video of him and another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.
After gushing over the 33-year-old model, Hart further captioned the photo in response to the negative comments he assumed he would inevitably receive from some of his followers.
"Please feel free to insert your hate below. I'm as strong as it gets people, so that s**t doesn't [faze] me," he wrote. "I'm not a b**ch which is why my page isn't private. I hope your negativity makes your day better. Love ya."
Hart and Parrish do appear to be working on their marriage. A source close to the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star's pregnant wife told ET not to mistake her support for Hart as a sign that she wasn't upset about the cheating scandal.
"She absolutely does not condone his behavior. But she loves her husband. Who are we to judge? What would you do in that situation?" the source said. "She's strong. But she's keeping her family together."
The source also noted, "She's not leaving. She didn't just sit back and not say anything. She let him have it, but she also knew she was going to stand by him."