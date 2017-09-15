Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares Her Pregnancy Workout -- and It's Pretty Intense!
If Eniko Parrish can do squats while 31 weeks pregnant, nobody has an excuse!
On Thursday, the 33-year-old model shared her workout with her Instagram followers, and showcased her growing baby bump. "When you look good, you feel GREAT!," she captioned the inspiring video. "My goal is to keep going until I can't go anymore! Happy #31weeks #WeGotThis"
In the video, Parrish is wearing a pair of high-waisted workout pants over her belly and a matching sports bra while doing tricep dips, squats on a medicine ball and other tough exercise moves.
Just prior to sharing her workout regimen, the mom-to-be posted a pic of Hart hugging her tummy, writing: "#BumpDay."
Earlier this month, ET caught up with Hart and Parrish in Las Vegas where they joked about what kind of father the 38-year-old actor was going to be to their baby.
"I'm real with mine, cuz! You ain't never going to see me shed no tears!" Hart joked to ET's Kevin Frazier, before addressing Parrish. "Babe, what am I? Tell him what am I."
"He claims he's a thug," Parrish said. "He's not. Babe, you're going to be changing diapers!"