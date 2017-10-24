Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Works Out While 9 Months Pregnant as Her Baby Boy Happily Continues ‘Kicking Away’
She may be nine months pregnant, but Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, is still impressively getting her workout on!
The 33-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share a video showing her exercising -- and it sounds like her baby boy is loving the action.
“#36weeksAndCounting Zo loves it!” Parrish captioned the clip, which shows her doing squats, pushups and bicep curls. “He be in there just kicking away. Lol.”
The clip was taken at the gym, where Parrish’s baby bump was on full display in a sports bra and workout pants.
Due any day now, this will be the first child for Parrish and Hart, who have been married since August of last year.
On Sunday, Parrish also gave her son a shout-out while heading out to brunch, looking fabulous in black and plaid.
“Sunday brunchin’🤰🏽,” she captioned an Instagram pic. “Time to feed my little man. 🖤 Happy sunday 💋.”
See more on the couple and their recent hurdles in the video below.