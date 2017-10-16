Kevin James Breaks Silence on Why 'Kevin Can Wait' Killed Off Erinn Hayes' Character

Kevin James is breaking his silence on why Kevin Can Wait shockingly killed off its female lead.

Over the summer, it was revealed that James’ TV wife, Donna (played by Erinn Hayes), would be dead when the CBS sitcom kicked off its sophomore season. Leah Remini, who starred as James’ onscreen wife for nearly a decade on King of Queens, replaced Hayes on a full-time basis.

News of Hayes’ abrupt departure was surprising to viewers. While Kevin Can Wait showrunner Rob Long said the decision to kill Donna off was done “out of respect for the character,” James had a slightly different take. (Remini, for her part, defended her place on the show, writing on premiere night that she’s “been having the time of my life being reunited with my favorite funny man.”)

"The plot of the show didn't have enough drive," James said in a new interview with the New York Daily News. "If we got through a second season, I wouldn't see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas."