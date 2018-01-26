Kevin Jonas Posts New Instagram Photo of Jonas Brothers Together: Are They Reuniting?

What does it all mean?!

One week after the Jonas Brothers mysteriously reactivated their Instagram account, Kevin Jonas posted a new photo of the trio together doing... something? The black-and-white photo doesn't have a caption, allowing fans to offer some totally measured, level-headed, not-freaking-out-at-all speculation about what it could mean.

The Jonas Brothers have come along way from their Disney days as teen idols wearing purity rings. Kevin, 30; Joe, 28, and Nick, 25, have all gone on to have their own projects in music, television and film -- and their love lives have been regular fodder for celebrity watchers over the years.

Fans have been freaking out since Jan. 15, when the Jonas Brothers' Instagram account was reactivated without warning. (No new content has been posted since 2013, the year the band broke up.) On the same, day, Jonas musician Ryan Liestman posted a photo of himself with the trio, captioning it, "Family reunion."

In 2015, Kevin revealed that the breakup was prompted in part because "the friction was too much."

