Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay, Responds to Anthony Rapp's Allegations: 'I'm Beyond Horrified'

In the Buzzfeed interview, published on Sunday, Rapp alleges that he met Spacey at a post-show event when both performers were starring in separate Broadway shows.

The now-46-year-old actor claims that he went to a party a Spacey's apartment a few days later and that, as the party ended, Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.

Rapp alleges that Spacey appeared to be drunk and that "he was trying to seduce me."

"I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," the actor said in the interview.

Rapp said that thinking of the alleged incident is still "deeply confusing" for him.

"My stomach churns," he said. "I still to this day can't wrap my head around so many aspects of it."