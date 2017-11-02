Kevin Spacey Faces Multiple Allegations of Sexual Misconduct by 'House of Cards' Crew and Other New Accusers

Montana claims that Spacey appeared to be intoxicated and alleges that the actor then attempted to follow him into the bathroom after Montana strongly rebuffed his advances.

"I backed him out the door and I pushed him," he stated. "One of his friends was in line and I said, 'It's time to take your boy home.' They all ended up leaving.'"

On Thursday, Vulture published an interview with a man -- who spoke with the publication on the condition of retaining anonymity -- who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was a teenager.

The unnamed accuser said that he met Spacey in New York in 1983, when he was 14 and Spacey was 24. He alleged that Spacey gave him his phone number and the two engaged in a physical relationship.