Kevin Spacey Has 'Gone MIA' With His Inner Circle After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Source Says (Exclusive)

Kevin Spacey has gone silent on some of his closest friends following allegations of sexual misconduct, a source tells ET.

After actor Anthony Rapp claimed to BuzzFeed News that the House of Lies star had acted inappropriately towards him when he was 14 years old, others have also accused the 58-year-old star of misconduct. Through his lawyer, Spacey has denied the allegations.

“He has not been communicating with people in his inner circle since,” our source says. “He’s been MIA, even from those closest to him. He realizes how terrible this is and he knows the chances of him getting good work in this town again are very slim.”