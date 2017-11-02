Kevin Spacey Is Seeking ‘Evaluation and Treatment’ Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations

In light of the recent allegations made against actor Kevin Spacey, the 58-year-old has confirmed that he is seeking treatment.

Spacey’s rep released a statement to ET on Wednesday, saying, "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.”

After actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Spacey had made sexual advances on him when he was just 14, multiple accusers have come forward, specifically naming Spacey.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that season 6 of Spacey’s Netflix series House of Cardswould be the show’s last.