Kevin Spacey Is Seeking ‘Evaluation and Treatment’ Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations
In light of the recent allegations made against actor Kevin Spacey, the 58-year-old has confirmed that he is seeking treatment.
Spacey’s rep released a statement to ET on Wednesday, saying, "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.”
After actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Spacey had made sexual advances on him when he was just 14, multiple accusers have come forward, specifically naming Spacey.
Earlier this week it was confirmed that season 6 of Spacey’s Netflix series House of Cardswould be the show’s last.
A source close to production previously told ET that the decision to end the show happened “months ago.”
Filming on the show's final season has been suspended indefinitely.
Netflix and Media Rights Capital released a statement regarding Spacey on Monday.
“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” reads the statement. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”
