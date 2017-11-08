Kevin Spacey Will Be Cut Out of New J. Paul Getty Biopic, Replaced by Christopher Plummer

All the Money in the World tells the real-life story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (played by Charlie Plummer), by an organized crime syndicate, and his billionaire grandfather's cold and controversial refusal to pay his ransom.

Getty III's mother Gail (Michelle Williams) desperately tries to convince the elderly business magnate to help provide the money, and teams up with Getty's advisor and former CIA operative Fletcher Chase (Mark Wahlberg) to help free her son before he's tortured or killed.

Spacey's role as Getty was not a small one, and he reportedly worked for eight to ten days to film the part -- which included scenes with Williams and Wahlberg. However all members of the cast and crew were unified in their agreement to come back onto the project for the unexpected reshoots.