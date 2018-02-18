Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Can't Stop Cradling Her Baby Bump During Date Night: Pics!

Here's one couple that can't wait to hold their baby!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hit the town Saturday night in Los Angeles during the NBA All-Star Weekend, where they couldn't stop cradling Khloe's baby bump.

Posing outside Beauty and Essex restaurant for the annual "The Game Is Every-Thing" dinner party by Klutch Sports, Khloe had a hand on her belly, while rocking a sleek black dress and jacket combo. Thompson was equally stylish in a pair of jeans, a polka-dot jacket and white shirt.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

Inside, the couple happily posed again, this time with Thompson holding on to Khloe's bump, and beaming like a proud papa.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

The couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, was enjoying the NBA All-Star weekend, where Thompson got to goof off with Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Lebron James and fellow NBA star John Wall.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

It was a party weekend for Thompson overall, who according to multiple reports, attended a performance by Travis Scott -- Khloe's younger sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend and father to her baby -- at the Remy Martin party on Friday night. Two of Khloe's exes, French Montana and James Harden, were also reportedly in attendance. What could have been potentially been awkward actually turned out just fine, as all three reportedly simply hung out at the party at the same time and enjoyed the show.

Meanwhile, Khloe recently gushed over how she knew Thompson was the one.

"I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone. Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us,'" she recalled on her blog. "I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions."

For more on the sweet couple, watch the video below!

