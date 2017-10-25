Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting a Baby Boy
Looks like the Kardashian clan is getting ready for another baby boy in the family.
A source tells ET that the 33-year-old reality star and her boyfriend, 26-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson, are expecting a son. ET learned last month that Khloe is pregnant with her first child.
Of course, Khloe isn't the only member of the Kardashian clan expecting. ET also learned last month that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In addition, 37-year-old Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West -- reportedly a baby girl -- via surrogate.
While Khloe has been covering up her burgeoning baby bump while out and about, she and Kylie did recently joke about having "so many babies" in a new YouTube video about their latest Lip Kit collab called “In Love With The Koko."
“We created them,” Khloe said of of the kit's four new colors. “It’s our baby together! We have eight.”
“We have so many babies. Who knew?” Kylie added in a tongue-in-cheek possible reference to the pair’s pregnant status.
ET sat down with Khloe and Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, on Tuesday in New York City, where she praised Kylie's resiliency, and gushed about Khloe currently being in a great place in her life.
"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much," Kris said about Khloe. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy."
