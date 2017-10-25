Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting a Baby Boy

Looks like the Kardashian clan is getting ready for another baby boy in the family.

A source tells ET that the 33-year-old reality star and her boyfriend, 26-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson, are expecting a son. ET learned last month that Khloe is pregnant with her first child.

Of course, Khloe isn't the only member of the Kardashian clan expecting. ET also learned last month that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In addition, 37-year-old Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West -- reportedly a baby girl -- via surrogate.

While Khloe has been covering up her burgeoning baby bump while out and about, she and Kylie did recently joke about having "so many babies" in a new YouTube video about their latest Lip Kit collab called “In Love With The Koko."