Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Expecting a Baby Boy

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with a baby boy.

According to multiple reports, the 33-year-old reality star and her boyfriend, 26-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson, are expecting a son early next year. ET learned last month that Khloe is pregnant with her first child.

Of course, Khloe isn't the only member of the Kardashian clan expecting. ET also learned last month that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In addition, 37-year-old Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West -- reportedly a baby girl -- via surrogate.

While Khloe has been covering up her burgeoning baby bump while out and about, she and Kylie did recently joke about having "so many babies" in a new YouTube video about their latest Lip Kit collab called “In Love With The Koko."