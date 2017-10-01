Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share Sweet Snapchat After Pregnancy News

These two are going to make adorable parents.

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, shared a Snapchat video on Saturday, showing the parents-to-be cuddling together and teasing each other.

Thompson says, "I ate too much," after previously sharing their dinner date with friends.

Kardashian comforts him, asking, "Your tummy hurts?"

"My tummy hurts," he confirms, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star laughs.