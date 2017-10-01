Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share Sweet Snapchat After Pregnancy News
These two are going to make adorable parents.
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, shared a Snapchat video on Saturday, showing the parents-to-be cuddling together and teasing each other.
Thompson says, "I ate too much," after previously sharing their dinner date with friends.
Kardashian comforts him, asking, "Your tummy hurts?"
"My tummy hurts," he confirms, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star laughs.
A source close to Kardashian confirmed on Thursday that the 33-year-old is pregnant with the couple's first child.
Oh, Baby! Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant With Her First Child
"Khloe is pregnant and due early next year. It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family," the source said. "Everyone is thrilled."
RELATED: Khloe Kardashian's Journey to Parenthood: From Cool Aunt to Mom-To-Be!
Speaking of busy, Khloe's sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West are also expecting. Kylie is expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, and Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West, via surrogate.
For more on the Kardashian-Jenner-West pregnancies, watch the video below!