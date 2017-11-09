Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney and Scott Disick 'F**king Sick' After Trying to Hash Out Their Drama
Khloe Kardashian would like to get off the Ferris wheel that is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship.
In a new promo for this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe tries to help Kourtney and Scott hash out their drama, after Kourtney disinvited Scott to Khloe's birthday party.
"I just feel like you love that you're able to hold this over me and that's, like, your control factor," Scott tells Kourtney in the clip.
"And I feel like you think you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything," Kourtney replies.
"What do you think that really means? That means that I hate, or does that mean that I actually love you and I do things out of spite?" Scott asks.
"That's not a way to show your love!" Kourtney insists. "When someone's trying to f**k with me, I'm not into having them at my sister's party."
A few back and forths later, Khloe finally jumps in.
"I am on the longest Ferris wheel of all time. Like, we gotta get off the ride at some point and get on a new one," Khloe says. But her words of wisdom don't seem to do much to help the situation, as Scott attempts to make up with Kourtney by asking if she wants "to make out."
"You guys are so f**king dysfunctional. I don't know if this is something you guys do as foreplay, but this is f**king nuts," she yells. "You two are so f**king nuts, seriously. And the fact that you waste my time when you guys are now just gonna go get mani pedis."
"We don't hook up," Kourtney laughs.
"You guys are f**king sick!" Khloe responds.
Kourtney may not be hooking up with Scott -- but he's hooking up with Sofia Richie. See more on their romance in the video below.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!