Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney and Scott Disick 'F**king Sick' After Trying to Hash Out Their Drama

Khloe Kardashian would like to get off the Ferris wheel that is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship.

In a new promo for this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe tries to help Kourtney and Scott hash out their drama, after Kourtney disinvited Scott to Khloe's birthday party.

"I just feel like you love that you're able to hold this over me and that's, like, your control factor," Scott tells Kourtney in the clip.

"And I feel like you think you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything," Kourtney replies.