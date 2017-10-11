Khloe Kardashian Can't Keep It Together As Kris Jenner Prank Calls Random People on 'KUTWK' -- Watch!
Looks like Khloe Kardashian gets her humor from her mother, Kris Jenner!
In a sneak peek clip from the all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality stars have a mother-daughter date at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, sharing a ton of laughs over wine. But Kris takes it to a whole new level when she suggests the two start prank calling random people.
"We are drinking a lot of wine. We should do prank calls," Kris says. "Siri, can you please call the hotel?"
When the front desk receptionist picks up, Kris hilariously asks, "Hello, can I please have Khloe Kardashian's room?"
"'Oh, that's wild,'" she replies, when the woman says Khloe has not checked in to their hotel. "'I think she's under a, I don't know, like, another name. I think it's something like Funny Bunny or Fred Flintstone. That's the two that I know she normally goes under.'"
The clip then cuts to an interview with Khloe and Kris, where the Revenge Body star equips, "Oh my God, your prank calls, honestly, are the best. You have me crying."
And Khloe wasn't joking! We see Kris calling even more people, with Khloe on the verge of tears from laughing so hard.
"'Hi, I'm calling from London's Daily Pastry and Cake,'" Kris says. "'I was just trying to follow up on a story that you provided all of Khloe Kardashian's pastries for Thanksgiving a couple of years back. I heard that it was the delicious pumpkin pie.'"
Watch it all go down below:
The new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!
