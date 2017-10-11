Khloe Kardashian Can't Keep It Together As Kris Jenner Prank Calls Random People on 'KUTWK' -- Watch!

Looks like Khloe Kardashian gets her humor from her mother, Kris Jenner!

In a sneak peek clip from the all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality stars have a mother-daughter date at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, sharing a ton of laughs over wine. But Kris takes it to a whole new level when she suggests the two start prank calling random people.

"We are drinking a lot of wine. We should do prank calls," Kris says. "Siri, can you please call the hotel?"

When the front desk receptionist picks up, Kris hilariously asks, "Hello, can I please have Khloe Kardashian's room?"

"'Oh, that's wild,'" she replies, when the woman says Khloe has not checked in to their hotel. "'I think she's under a, I don't know, like, another name. I think it's something like Funny Bunny or Fred Flintstone. That's the two that I know she normally goes under.'"