Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Stomach in Loose-Fitting Shirt, Pairs With Sky-High Boots and Skinny Jeans
Khloe Kardashian has a simple way of masking her tummy while her fans remain on bump watch.
In September, ET learned that the 33-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but she has yet to announce the baby news and has been quite careful about her style statements.
On Monday night, Khloe stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt that she left untucked, so that it draped over her stomach. She paired the baggier top with Good American skinny jeans and black ankle boots with a super high heel.
MORE: Kylie Jenner Hides Her Baby Bump in Angel Halloween Costume While Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Stomach
Khloe was seen out with her sister, Kim Kardashian West, who was not covering up her abs at all. The mother of two -- who is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate -- was spotted wearing gray sweatpants, a black bandeau bra, a light jacket and sneakers as she walked behind her younger sibling.
After word spread that Khloe was pregnant, fans almost immediately started looking for signs that she had a baby on the way. When Khloe posted a photo of herself posing in a leather mini skirt and matching top for a Good American ad campaign, some of her Instagram followers claimed they could see a baby bump.
Khloe then responded to the speculation, writing: "This is a peplum shirt. It flairs [sic] out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin."
PHOTO: Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays a Hint of a Baby Bump in NYC
News of her pregnancy came just days after it was revealed that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is also expecting her first child.
"Khloe is pregnant and due early next year. It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family," a source told ET at the time. "Everyone is thrilled."