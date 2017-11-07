Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Stomach in Loose-Fitting Shirt, Pairs With Sky-High Boots and Skinny Jeans

Khloe Kardashian has a simple way of masking her tummy while her fans remain on bump watch.

In September, ET learned that the 33-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but she has yet to announce the baby news and has been quite careful about her style statements.

On Monday night, Khloe stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt that she left untucked, so that it draped over her stomach. She paired the baggier top with Good American skinny jeans and black ankle boots with a super high heel.