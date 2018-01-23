Khloe Kardashian Dishes on How She and Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Spend a Night In

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson like a cozy night in.

The 33-year-old Revenge Body star, who is pregnant with her first child, dished on her website and app how she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, like to spend a night in.

"During the NBA season in Cleveland, Tristan and I are very structured," Kardashian wrote on Tuesday. "We're both very understanding partners when it comes to work, so we make sure to schedule and take advantage of our quality time together at the house."

"We normally have very easy nights with dinner and a little relaxing time on the couch. Of course, friends will come over, have a glass of wine and play some cards, but that's kind of as wild as we get during the season," she added.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers center announced they were expecting their first baby together in December. ET first reported the couple's pregnancy in September. In October, a source told ET that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting a baby boy.

Last week, Kardashian shared on Twitter that she still hasn’t decided on a name for her baby-to-be.

“Ugh me too!! lol," she tweeted at a fan who expressed excitement over what Khloe will name her baby. "I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West finally revealed her third baby's name: Chicago West.

Find out more about the unique name in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian’s Hair Is Getting Curlier Throughout Her Pregnancy – Here’s Why!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Splash Cold Water on Kourtney's Latest 'Passion in Life' on 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian Admits It Took 'Serious Strategy' to Hide Her Baby Bump From the Public

Related Gallery