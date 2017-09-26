Khloe Kardashian Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is going to be a mom!
The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, ET has learned. The news of their pregnancy comes a few days after it was revealed that her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is expecting a baby with Travis Scott.
A source close to Kardashian tells ET that while there were rumors surrounding her pregnancy, "she didn't confirm anything, even with friends in her inner circle."
"Khloe is pregnant and due early next year. It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family," the source says. "Everyone is thrilled."
"It's no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother. This is something she has wanted for a long time and finally the timing is right," the source adds.
Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player were first romantically linked in August 2016 and were first spotted on vacation together in Mexico the following month.
Kardashian has been vocal about her fertility problems and how much she would love to have a family of her own. The Revenge Body star was told that she had "fewer follicles" on her ovaries than expected for a woman her age, which could lead to her having trouble conceiving in the future.
In a June episode of KUWTK, Kardashian opened up about the possibility of starting a family with Thompson, telling her older sister, Kim Kardashian, that the NBA pro was excited about having babies with her.
"He wants to have kids now," Khloe explained. "He said, 'I want to have kids with you, [and] if you get pregnant, you could make maternity jeans for [your clothing line] Good American."
"He's so f**king cute and supportive and sweet. I've just never had that," she continued. "He's such a nice, nice, nice person."
In a solo interview, Khloe also shared that she and Tristan "definitely talk about starting a family."
"He wants to have like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely," Khloe said, laughing. "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm not on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step."
