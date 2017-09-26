Khloe Kardashian Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is going to be a mom!

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, ET has learned. The news of their pregnancy comes a few days after it was revealed that her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is expecting a baby with Travis Scott.

A source close to Kardashian tells ET that while there were rumors surrounding her pregnancy, "she didn't confirm anything, even with friends in her inner circle."

"Khloe is pregnant and due early next year. It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family," the source says. "Everyone is thrilled."