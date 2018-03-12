Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash for Tips on How to Look ‘Thin AF’ in Photos

Khloe Kardashian is an expert at snapping sexy pics. But that doesn’t mean everyone wants to hear her photography tips.

The reality star faced backlash over the weekend after promoting five suggestions on her app for looking “Thin AF in Pics,” which ranged from “hiding behind your BFFs,” to sticking your chin out, to having the photographer shoot from above.

“If they shoot from beneath, you might as well have had like ten cheat days in a row,” Kardashian noted in the post, which she promoted on social media on Friday.

Other tips included making your arms and shoulders “werk,” and wearing black or vertical stripes in photos.

The post was swiftly met with backlash from fans and fellow celebs alike, who worried that the "tips" might perpetuate negative self-esteem issues among Kardashian's many followers. The Good Place star Jameela Jamil shared a screenshot from Kardashian's Instagram Stories on Twitter, with the caption "Oh dear Khloe."

“WTF Khloe? Girls keep sending me this screenshot and saying it’s making them feel bad,” Jamil wrote. “Unfollow ANYONE who stirs low self esteem in you. Make Instagram a safe space for yourself rather than a trap of pointless poison.”

WTF Khloe? girls keep sending me this screen shot and saying it’s making them feel bad. Unfollow ANYONE who stirs low self esteem in you. Make Instagram a safe space for yourself rather than a trap of pointless poison. pic.twitter.com/DHOpVOhkAg — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 10, 2018

Fans also fired back at Kardashian for the post on social media, noting how she’s been candid about her own weight loss and body image concerns in the past.

“This is so problematic,” one fan tweeted. “Influencers like you should be promoting people loving themselves instead of trying to change their appearance for photos. I expected better.”

“For someone who promotes body confidence (and you do so very well), this is disappointing,” another replied.

This is so problematic. Influencers like you should be promoting people loving themselves instead of trying to change their appearance for photos. I expected better. — Ella (@artistiqwalrus) March 9, 2018

Oh boy, terrible piece of content. For someone who promotes body confidence (and you do so very well), this is disappointing... — Lauren Haxell (@LaurenHax) March 9, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star -- who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson -- also came under fire for the perceived hypocrisy of the post, as her denim company, Good American, markets itself as offering “a full & inclusive size range.”

“I’m confused. I thought your clothing brand was centered around catering toward, and embracing all types of body types,” another fan wrote. “It’s 2018. Talk about 1 step forward and 2 steps back.”

I’m confused. I thought your clothing brand was centered around catering toward, and embracing all types of body types. It’s 2018. Talk about 1 step forward and 2 steps back. — Sara Scott (@NumberOneSars) March 10, 2018

This isn't the first time in recent months that Kardashian has caught heat from fans. She also faced backlash for working out while expecting. See more on the KUWTK star's pregnancy in the video below.

