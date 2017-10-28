Khloe Kardashian Meets With Young Cancer Patient -- See the Sweet Pics!
Khloe Kardashian is making one special fan’s dream come true.
The pregnant reality star paid a visit to a young cancer patient, Hailey Cordova, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Los Angeles on Friday.
It all started when Hailey’s dad posted a photo of her rocking a “Khloe’s my fave” T-shirt in her hospital bed.
Two weeks later, Kardashian appeared to surprise Hailey in the hospital.
“Oh my god… I’m not being pranked, right?” Hailey adorably asked when Kardashian walked through the door.
“No, it’s really me,” the reality star replied as she embraced her young fan.
The two spent time talking, playing around with Snapchat filters, and even FaceTiming Kardashian’s sister, Kim.
“Hi Hailey!!! Was fun FaceTiming you sweet girl!!!” Kim commented on a photo of her sister with Hailey.
“❥🏹 I believe that we don't meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason,” Kardashian captioned a sweet pic from her visit. “Thank you Hailey ❥🏹”
During an interview with ET this week, Kris Jenner said she was "over the moon" for her daughter and gushed about what a great place she is in her life.