Khloe Kardashian Misses Her Pre-Pregnancy Bod, Muses About 'Way More Prominent' Cellulite

Khloe Kardashian is missing her old body.

The 33-year-old Revenge Body star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, may be working out and staying healthy during her pregnancy, but she's definitely noticed the changes that come with having a baby.

"Body, I miss you 😖," she wrote on Instagram on Thursday alongside a pic of herself in a Good American bodysuit and metallic silver thigh-high boots.

She also took to Twitter to talk about how her body is changing, namely the cellulite that's appeared on her legs.

"I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! 'Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable,'" she wrote.



"I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment 🤦🏼‍♀️," she added.

I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! "Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable." — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

But on a positive note, Kardashian admitted that she does not have stretch marks, nothing she is "happy about that."

So far no stretch marks. So I'm happy about that 🤞🏽 the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been very vocal about her pregnancy, sharing her workout routines and how she's dealing with her cravings.

"During my pregnancy, I'm obviously not beating myself up about what I'm eating at all," she shared on her app. "I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!"

Kardashian has a couple more months until the arrival of her baby boy, but her big sis, Kim Kardashian West, recently welcomed her third child with Kanye West.

Last week, the couple finally announced the name of their new daughter, Chicago, and to celebrate, the denim designer sent her big sis a stunning and massive pink flower arrangement that spelled out "Chi."

Instagram Stories

For more on Kimye's daughter's unique name, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Shares How She's Dealing With Pregnancy Cravings

Khloe Kardashian’s Hair Is Getting Curlier Throughout Her Pregnancy – Here’s Why!

Khloe Kardashian Admits It Took 'Serious Strategy' to Hide Her Baby Bump From the Public

Related Gallery