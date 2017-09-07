Khloe Kardashian Never Wanted to Film Kim’s Robbery or Caitlyn Jenner’s Transition: ‘This Is Our Life’

“Not every episode is juicy to us; it’s only juicy to the audience,” she explained. “Things like Kim’s [Paris] robbery or Caitlyn [Jenner]’s transition? That’s the kind of stuff we wish we had never filmed. We aren’t ever like, ‘Oooh! Let’s do this for season nine.’ This is our life, and these are the things that happen.”

Another example happened in season three when Khloe was arrested for a DUI.

"That's one of those times you wish you didn't have cameras on you. It was more embarrassing than anything else,” she said. “I mean, I could have hurt or killed someone. But, you know, that happened. And I dealt with it. And it will never happen again."

With Caitlyn’s 2015 transition, Khloe noted that the hardest part was being forced to process the shocking change in front of the cameras.

"That's the sad thing," she said. "We can't deal with things in a normal period, like normal people. We have to kind of brush ourselves off and move on."

Despite being widely criticized for sharing certain aspects of their lives, Khloe notes that the reverse is often said as well.