Khloe Kardashian Never Wanted to Film Kim’s Robbery or Caitlyn Jenner’s Transition: ‘This Is Our Life’
Khloe Kardashian and the rest of her family have spent the last decade of their lives in front of the cameras, but that doesn’t mean that fans know everything there is to know about the reality TV stars.
The 33-year-old Revenge Body star penned a reflective essay for Glamourabout the E! show and her own personal feelings about a decade of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
“At my mom’s house, we’d always have these big family dinners. Ryan Seacrest came to one and was like, ‘You guys are crazy. You need to be on TV,’” she recalled of the show’s producer. “My mom and my sister Kim wanted to do the show, but Kourtney and I were really against it. We were like, ‘No — we love our little life. We love what we’re doing.’”
At the time, Seacrest insisted that the entire family be on the show and the sisters eventually caved. Khloe noted that they were all learning as they went.
“Occasionally I’ll catch an old episode and notice how we all talked in these baby voices,” she said. “It’s crazy if you listen to it now. I think maybe we did it because we were nervous.”
She did notice that brands reached out to her less often than to her sisters early on.
“The truth is that I was heavier then too, so not a lot of endorsements were coming my way,” she wrote. “Brands would prefer to align themselves with Kim or Kourtney, which I was totally fine with because I was still along for the ride. But it’s also a very sad thing to realize that most brands are interested only in pretty, cute, in-shape girls.”
After 13 seasons, Khloe notes that there’s plenty of moments she and her family wish the cameras hadn’t captured.
“Not every episode is juicy to us; it’s only juicy to the audience,” she explained. “Things like Kim’s [Paris] robbery or Caitlyn [Jenner]’s transition? That’s the kind of stuff we wish we had never filmed. We aren’t ever like, ‘Oooh! Let’s do this for season nine.’ This is our life, and these are the things that happen.”
Another example happened in season three when Khloe was arrested for a DUI.
"That's one of those times you wish you didn't have cameras on you. It was more embarrassing than anything else,” she said. “I mean, I could have hurt or killed someone. But, you know, that happened. And I dealt with it. And it will never happen again."
With Caitlyn’s 2015 transition, Khloe noted that the hardest part was being forced to process the shocking change in front of the cameras.
"That's the sad thing," she said. "We can't deal with things in a normal period, like normal people. We have to kind of brush ourselves off and move on."
Despite being widely criticized for sharing certain aspects of their lives, Khloe notes that the reverse is often said as well.
“When we decide not to shoot things, people feel slighted. But when we film too much, they’re like, ‘Oh, you never should have filmed that,’” she said. “It’s a catch-22.”
Overall, Khloe seemed pleased with how her family has handled the mass scrutiny.
“If you put a microscope over any family for 10 years, you’re bound to find cracks in the foundation,” she said. “That’s just the name of the game, and we’re strong enough to endure it.”
