Khloe Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Father Robert Kardashian Sr. on Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You'
Khloe Kardashian is paying tribute to her late father.
The 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to honor Robert Kardashian Sr. on the 14th anniversary of his death.
"To the greatest of the great... miss you everyday!" Khloe wrote alongside a slideshow of throwback pics with her dad.
Kardashian Sr. died of esophageal cancer on Sept. 30, 2003 at 59 years old.
Khloe has been thinking a lot about family lately. ET learned on Tuesday that the reality star is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim is also expecting another baby via surrogate, and 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott.
A source told ET that Khloe is "due early next year."
"It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family," the source said. "Everyone is thrilled."
