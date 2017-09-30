Khloe Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Father Robert Kardashian Sr. on Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You'

Khloe has been thinking a lot about family lately. ET learned on Tuesday that the reality star is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim is also expecting another baby via surrogate, and 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott.

A source told ET that Khloe is "due early next year."

"It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family," the source said. "Everyone is thrilled."

