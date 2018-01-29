Khloe Kardashian Praises Sister Kim's Social Media Clap Backs: 'Confidence Looks Good on You'

Khloe Kardashian is here for her sister's sass!



Kim Kardashian took to social media on Monday to share quite a few pics from a Polaroid photoshoot she did paying homage to Bo Derek's look from the movie, 10, which included a topless shot that left nothing to the imagination.

The mom of three received some backlash for the braids, with fans quickly taking to Twitter to accuse Kim of cultural appropriation, as the look is an ancient traditional African style most commonly referred to as cornrows or Fulani braids and not one originally created by a white woman.

After clapping back at Lindsay Lohan, who had said she was "confused" by the look, Kim then seemed to take on the entire Twitterverse.



"Hi, can I get zero f**ks please, thanks," the 37-year-old reality star captioned a photo from the shoot of herself on a landline while simultaneously looking at her cell phone.

She then shared one more look from the series, where she looks sultrily into the camera while wearing a cleavage-baring white long-sleeved bodysuit. The image is very similar to one she had shared earlier in the afternoon.

Khloe was all about her big sister's attitude, publicly praising Kim on Twitter just a couple of hours later.



"I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day!" the 33-year-old mom-to-be wrote. "Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ."

"Between her pictures and her clap backs.... I'm just living for it all," she added. "Confidence looks great on you Keeks."

Kim has been all about the savage social media remarks lately. Watch the video below to find out why she called out Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, earlier this month.

