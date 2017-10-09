Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fans Speculating Over Her Baby Bump

ET learned last month that Khloe is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, just days after it was revealed that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is also pregnant.

"Khloe is pregnant and due early next year. It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family," a source told ET. "Everyone is thrilled."

"It's no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother," the source added. "This is something she has wanted for a long time and finally the timing is right."