Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fans Speculating Over Her Baby Bump
There's nothing to see here!
Khloe Kardashian's fans have been on serious bump watch since news broke that she was pregnant, but the 33-year-old reality star is adamant that she was not showing while modeling her Good American clothing.
Last week, Khloe posted a photo of her posing in a leather mini skirt and matching top, which led some of her Instagram followers to claim they spotted a baby bump.
Khloe then responded to the speculation, writing: "This is a peplum shirt. It flairs [sic] out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin."
ET learned last month that Khloe is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, just days after it was revealed that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is also pregnant.
"Khloe is pregnant and due early next year. It's going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family," a source told ET. "Everyone is thrilled."
"It's no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother," the source added. "This is something she has wanted for a long time and finally the timing is right."
In a June episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe opened up about the possibility of starting a family with Thompson, telling Kim Kardashian West, who is also expecting her third child via surrogate, that the NBA pro was excited about having babies with her.
"He wants to have kids now," she told her older sister. "He said, 'I want to have kids with you, [and] if you get pregnant, you could make maternity jeans for [your clothing line] Good American."
She's not modeling maternity pants just yet, but here's everything ET knows so far about Khloe's pregnancy: