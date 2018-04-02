Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Body Part She Wants Her Daughter to Inherit

Khloe Kardashian has hilariously revealed what body part she wants her unborn daughter to inherit.

The reality star, who is expecting a baby girl with her basketballer boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, used her latest blog post to continue sharing what traits she hopes to pass onto her firstborn.

“Last week, I revealed some of the traits I hope my daughter inherits from me and Tristan, like my style and his dance moves. And now, I'm sharing even more,” she wrote on her app, Khloe With a K.

Kardashian, 33, then listed various characteristics and whether she hopes the little girl will follow in her or Thompson’s footsteps in each category.

While she selected Thompson as the ideal parent for the baby to get her tech skills, spending habits and laugh from, Kardashian hopes to pass on her business savviness to the littlie.

But there was one section where she humorously listed both parents … the booty section!

“Both big booties, lol … well mine before pregnancy!” she wrote.

In Kardashian’s previous blog post, she shared how she wants to pass on her work ethic to her daughter.

As the fashion entrepreneur gets closer to motherhood, her sister, Kim Kardashian West, got candid about how much advice she’s giving her about birth and parenthood.



"You cannot tell her anything right now that's too sensitive because she's just so freaked out,” Kim told ET on Saturday. “So, I can't really get into the whole, like, nipples and breastfeeding thing. She's just going to have to figure that all out and slowly."



"It'll be fine,” she added. “She's seen all of us go through it. She's prepared, but I feel her and I are on a really good communication about everything. I know when to push it and when to... right now isn't a time to freak her out. The closer it gets, you can't freak someone out."

See more on Khloe's pregnancy below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shares the Traits She Wants Her Daughter to Get From Tristan Thompson

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Reveals the Advice She Gives Pregnant Khloe: 'I'm the Real One With Her'

NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Relates to Most When It Comes to Their Parenting Style

Related Gallery