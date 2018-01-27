Khloe Kardashian Says Her Baby Is Kicking More Than Ever

Khloe Kardashian is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Saturday to marvel at her baby's kicking, expressing how excited she was to feel her soon-to-be bundle of joy move around.

"I have felt them before but now it's way more frequent and stronger," she replied to a fan asking if it was the first time she's felt her baby kick. The Good American designer responded to another fan's well wishes, and revealed that she'll hit "7 months on Tuesday." "Woooo woooooo," she wrote.

👶🏽 💋kick kick kick 👶🏽💋 exciting 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2018

No I have felt them before but now it's way more frequent and stronger — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2018

I'm 7 months on Tuesday! Woooo woooooo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 27, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been open about her pregnancy with fans, often sharing discoveries about her changing body. While she's remained fit throughout her pregnancy, on Thursday she revealed that she's gotten cellulite on her legs -- but was happy not to have any stretch marks.

So far no stretch marks. So I'm happy about that 🤞🏽 the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is due in March. See more in the video below.

