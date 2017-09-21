Khloe Kardashian Says Thinking Lamar Odom Had Died Was the 'Most Traumatic' Experience: 'I Was Screaming'

The Kardashian/Jenner family talks about it all, good and bad, on their upcoming 10th Anniversary Special,

In a new promo released on Thursday, the family recalls Lamar Odom's 2015 hospitalization, during which he was in a coma and was placed on life support after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada.

"I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim and it had said that Lamar passed away. And I immediately started sobbing on the plane," Kendall said of her hardest day to work over the last 10 years. "Then I got the next text came through, saying, 'OK, actually, he's OK, but he's not doing well.' So that's why I was so upset, because I wanted to be there to say goodbye."

"On the plane, they said he died," shared Khloe, who put her divorce from Odom on hold to care for him after his hospitalization. "Someone faked it."