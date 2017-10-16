Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Pics with Baby Dream and Her 'Love' Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian kicked off her week by sharing sweet pics with her loved ones on social media on Monday.

The reality star shared a sweet snap with her brother Rob’s 11-month-old daughter, Dream, who looked adorable in a black-and-white pinstripe outfit.

She then added a cat filter and heart emojis to the cute pic.

“Auntie KoKos gorgeous 🐹,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.