Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Pics with Baby Dream and Her 'Love' Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian kicked off her week by sharing sweet pics with her loved ones on social media on Monday.
The reality star shared a sweet snap with her brother Rob’s 11-month-old daughter, Dream, who looked adorable in a black-and-white pinstripe outfit.
She then added a cat filter and heart emojis to the cute pic.
“Auntie KoKos gorgeous 🐹,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.
A few hours later, Kardashian shared a photo locking lips with her “love,” Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, with whom she is reportedly expecting her first child.
The couple was first linked romantically in August 2016 and in September, a source told ET that they are expecting a child early next year.
With her relationship progressing quickly, the 33-year-old star dished some advice for new couples on her app, Khloe with a K, on Monday.
“I think with any relationship the key is to always have respect for one another,” she wrote. “There are no winners in fighting. If you win, that means your partner loses, so that's not really a win for you, is it? Be the one to change first. While it takes two to couple up, it takes only one to make things a whole lot better.”
“No matter how old or new a relationship is, I believe in always praising your partner for the good that they bring and add to your life,” she continued. “It's so easy to focus on the negative, but once you start criticizing one another, it's really hard to get out of that rut.”
Kardashian also noted the importance of maintaining one’s independence during a new romance.
“I think keeping your own circle of friends, along with your own hobbies and interests, will only make your relationship stronger, because you're still doing your own thing,” she explained.
