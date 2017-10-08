Khloe Kardashian Steps Out For First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News Broke
Khloe Kardashian is a hard working mama-to-be!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her first public appearance on Saturday following the news that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The 33-year-old reality star attended the one-year anniversary celebration of her Good American denim line at Nordstrom in Century City, California, alongside co-founder Emma Grede.
Kardashian wore her blonde hair in cascading waves and covered her growing baby bump with a black jacket and matching pair of the brand's Good Legs Waxed leggings, accessorizing with layered gold necklaces, a Chanel chain belt and black Christian Louboutin heels.
While the Revenge Body host did not address her pregnancy announcement, she did discuss the importance of embracing her curves and loving her body at any size.
"My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable," she said, according to People. "When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes, I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am."
When asked about women who influence and inspire her, Kardashian referenced her mother, Kris Jenner, as well as her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, who "conducts and carries herself as a woman."
"Everything my mom has instilled in us and taught us just raising six crazy kids," she said. "I just respect all of them so much… as corny as it is."
On Sunday, Kardashian posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram, writing, "Happy anniversary to us! I can't believe that it has been just about a year of launching @goodamerican! This is just the beginning of successes in our business together @emmagrede that will continue for many more years! I am so lucky to have such an incredible team at GA! Thank you to everyone involved in building such a positive brand!"
Since the news broke of her pregnancy, Kardashian has appeared to be in good spirits.
"It's no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother," a source recently told ET. "This is something she has wanted for a long time and finally the timing is right."
For more on the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's upcoming bundle of joy with the Cleveland Cavaliers player