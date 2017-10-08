Khloe Kardashian Steps Out For First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News Broke

When asked about women who influence and inspire her, Kardashian referenced her mother, Kris Jenner, as well as her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, who "conducts and carries herself as a woman."

"Everything my mom has instilled in us and taught us just raising six crazy kids," she said. "I just respect all of them so much… as corny as it is."

On Sunday, Kardashian posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram, writing, "Happy anniversary to us! I can't believe that it has been just about a year of launching @goodamerican! This is just the beginning of successes in our business together @emmagrede that will continue for many more years! I am so lucky to have such an incredible team at GA! Thank you to everyone involved in building such a positive brand!"