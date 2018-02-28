Khloe Kardashian Talks Brother Rob's Weight Gain in 'Revenge Body' Preview: 'It’s Debilitating'

Khloe Kardashian shows concern for her brother, Rob Kardashian.

While attempting to comfort married couple Chad and Allison on her E! show, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the 33-year-old reality star brings up her sibling's struggle with weight.

"My weight is such a barrier in the bedroom. Not being able to have babies is crazy because of a weight problem. It's not anything else but you decided not to control yourself," Allison says.

“I know how you feel,” Khloe replies. “You feel trapped in your own body, and I feel that way for my brother, who has gained a lot of weight. It’s debilitating."

Meanwhile, Allison's husband, Chad, opens up about his inability to gain weight, and Khloe notes that her sister, Kendall Jenner, has also dealt with being skinny shamed in the past.

"Me being so much underweight, it puts a lot of doubt in my mind of who I am, even as a man," Chad confesses. "Because, you know, a man is always the one that saves the girl and sweeps her off her feet. I can't do that for her because I'm not strong enough to."

"My sister, Kendall, when she was growing up, she was very skinny and she used to get bullied all the time for being too too skinny," Khloe recalls, sympathizing with Chad. "And I think body shaming of any kind is still bullying and not acceptable."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also faced body shaming over the years and was most recently slammed on social media by some of her followers for working out while pregnant.

"It's bizarre to me that people don't want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit," Khloe shared with ET. "My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I'm doing doctor's orders and I feel good."

"Whatever you do before you're pregnant, you're allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery," she added. "I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day... I don't have swollen feet, I don't have a lot of these things because I'm staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up."

Here's more of ET's exclusive interview with Khloe:

The season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on E!

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Past Weight Loss in New Before and After Pic

Khloe Kardashian Shares Her No. 1 Weight Loss Tip

Khloe Kardashian Shares Before and After Photos of Her 40-Pound Weight Loss

Related Gallery