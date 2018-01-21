Khloe Kardashian’s Hair Is Getting Curlier Throughout Her Pregnancy – Here’s Why!

Khloe Kardashian’s been rocking some beachy waves lately! The pregnant reality star opened up about her new ‘do on Snapchat over the weekend, telling her fans that the look is actually a very natural one for her.

“I have been Brazilian blow drying my hair for years because I want straight hair – you always want what you don’t have,” she explained in a clip. “But now that I’m pregnant, I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back.”

The Revenge Body host ran her hands through her curly blonde locks, saying, “It’s always curlier underneath. But it’s slowly coming back. It’s frizzy right now, but it’s coming back, and I actually like it now.”

While Khloe’s loving her new look, she recently opened up about styling her baby bump to keep her pregnancy news a secret for several months.

"I can't even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol!" she noted on her app. "It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a s**t-ton of courage, but it worked!"

