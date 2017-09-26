Khloe Kardashian's Journey to Parenthood: From Cool Aunt to Mom-To-Be!

The news that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant may have come as a surprise, but the 32-year-old reality star has been open in the past about wanting kids of her own.

In the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in June, Khloe revealed to her sister Kim that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, were in the early stages of considering children.

"He wants to have kids now," Khloe explained, after initially expressing her hesitancy to be a surrogate for Kim. "He said, 'I want to have kids with you, [and] if you get pregnant, you could make maternity jeans for [your clothing line] Good American."

Khloe has previously struggled with the idea of having children, particularly in her marriage to Lamar Odom. When visiting the fertility specialist with Kim, she had to explain that she had "fake tried" to get pregnant while married to the basketball star.