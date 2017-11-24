Khloe Kardashian’s Thanksgiving Spread Should Qualify Her for ‘Top Chef’: Look at the Treats!
Let’s all take a minute to appreciate the fact that Khloe Kardashian is basically a master chef. The 33-year-old reality star celebrated Thanksgiving in Cleveland, Ohio, this year with her man, Tristan Thompson.
Though Khloe hasn’t officially confirmed her first pregnancy, she certainly whipped up some major pregnancy cravings for her friends and family this Thanksgiving.
Thompson, 26, documented the epic spread in an Instagram video. Let’s just say, even if you’re recovering from yesterday’s food coma, your mouth is going to water.
The clip starts off with an entire table filled with crackers, dips, fruits, cheeses, and jams. The piled-high platters would be enough to cover a summer full of picnics, but KoKo was just getting started.
The NBA star then panned over to the side dishes, which included green beans, sweet potatoes and what appears to be multiple types of stuffing and macaroni and cheese.
Of course, there was some turkey, but there were also two massive trays of chicken wings.
After the main course it’s the dessert party, and Khloe pulled out all the stops. There were cookies, cupcakes, pumpkin candy corn, one cake, and at least four different types of pie. And that doesn’t even cover Khloe’s elaborate white floral and gold pumpkin table decorations.
“And all because of KoKo!” Thompson said, capturing Khloe in her red floral pajamas.
Later in the evening, Khloe took to Snapchat to update her fans on the day, saying, “I’m exhausted but it’s worth it. Cooking and slaving away in the kitchen, I love everyone’s reactions. Making everyone happy with food is so rewarding. I hope all you guys are having an amazing Thanksgiving. I need to kick my feet up for a minute.”
Khloe’s been rocking the maternity fashion game lately. Check out one of her latest looks below!
