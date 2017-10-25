Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Take Their Kids to Disneyland With Pals: See the Adorable Pics!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a fun day out at Disneyland with their kiddos and some family friends! The 37-year-old mom of two kept her platinum blonde locks for the casual outing, posing with her daughter, North West.

Nori sported Minnie Mouse ears and a black and white dress with a Mickey Mouse print. She was joined by her cousins Penelope, Reign, and Mason Disick.