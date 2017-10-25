Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Take Their Kids to Disneyland With Pals: See the Adorable Pics!
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a fun day out at Disneyland with their kiddos and some family friends! The 37-year-old mom of two kept her platinum blonde locks for the casual outing, posing with her daughter, North West.
Nori sported Minnie Mouse ears and a black and white dress with a Mickey Mouse print. She was joined by her cousins Penelope, Reign, and Mason Disick.
The reality stars were joined by family friends Larsa Pippen and Tracy Nguyen Romulus and their children.
The kids enjoyed the Nightmare Before Christmas-themed decorations and shared videos from the virtual reality ride, Soarin'.
Kim recently returned from celebrating her 37th birthday at a remote resort in Utah with husband Kanye West.
And while she's enjoying jetsetting around, her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are busy with their first pregnancies.
Momager Kris Jenner opened up about her expanding family in an exclusive interview with ET. Watch the clip below to see what she said!