Kim Cattrall Calls Out Sarah Jessica Parker for Reaching Out After Brother's Death

Kim Cattrall has something to say to Sarah Jessica Parker.

The 61-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to call out her former Sex and the City co-star for reaching out after her brother, Chris Cattrall, died earlier this week.

Parker, who recently admitted she was "heartbroken" over Cattrall's comments that the two were never friends, sent "love and condolences" to Cattrall over Instagram -- but according to Cattrall, her comment did more harm than good.

"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," Cattrall posted on Saturday.

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," she continued. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

Just four days earlier, Cattrall thanked "my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support." Cynthia Nixon was among those who left well wishes on her Instagram.

And ET was with Parker on Thursday, where she opened up about her relationship with Cattrall and revealed why she decided to reach out among the SATC drama.

"If somebody in your life, whether you're in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it's involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you're thinking about them," the 52-year-old actress explained before dishing on a possible SATC 3.

"I think we all feel enormously lucky to have had the experience we had together -- Kim, Kristin, Cynthia and myself," she added. "That's been really meaningful to us. Whether we get to tell another chapter of that story, I don't know. We'll see."

