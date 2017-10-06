Kim Cattrall Claps Back at 'Sex and The City' Fan, Says She's 'Moving On' From Playing Samantha
Kim Cattrall is tired of the criticisms. The 61-year-old Sex and the City star made headlines recently when there were reports that her demands led to the end of a third film installment of the franchise.
Early Friday, the actress responded to a tweet calling out her seemingly contradictory stance, which read: “@KimCattrall So I’ve seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on insta saying you too old to play Samantha? I’m so confused!”
Cattrall was not pleased by the accusation, replying, “Josh, I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try #SensitiveSkin my show on @Netflix.”
An unpleasant feud has gone on between Cattrall and several over her co-stars over the past few weeks.
Earlier this week, Cattrall spoke up in an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV’s Life Stories, saying, "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer."
She added, “I don’t know what her issue is. I never have.”
Cattrall shut down sequel rumors to ET back in January, saying, “I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically -- there were not alternative facts here! -- there was backlash. The reality of what [a third movie] would be -- there's nothing concrete."
Cattrall’s co-star Willie Garson also seemingly shaded her in a cryptic tweet. Watch the clip below to see more about the feud!