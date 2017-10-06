Kim Cattrall Claps Back at 'Sex and The City' Fan, Says She's 'Moving On' From Playing Samantha

Kim Cattrall is tired of the criticisms. The 61-year-old Sex and the City star made headlines recently when there were reports that her demands led to the end of a third film installment of the franchise.

Early Friday, the actress responded to a tweet calling out her seemingly contradictory stance, which read: “@KimCattrall So I’ve seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on insta saying you too old to play Samantha? I’m so confused!”

Cattrall was not pleased by the accusation, replying, “Josh, I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try #SensitiveSkin my show on @Netflix.”